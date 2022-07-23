ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives C$55.71 Average PT from Brokerages

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.71.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATA. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.60 and a 12 month high of C$53.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13.
About ATS Automation Tooling Systems
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.
