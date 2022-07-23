Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 250 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 132,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.