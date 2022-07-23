Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 52 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,023 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.52.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.39 and a 200-day moving average of $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

