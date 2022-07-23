Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
AYTU stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.34.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Aytu BioPharma worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.
