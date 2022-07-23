B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $306.68

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 306.68 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 311 ($3.72). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 311 ($3.72), with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 306.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £116.52 million and a P/E ratio of 661.70.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.44. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is currently 5.19%.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading investments, and financial services businesses. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

