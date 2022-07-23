B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.12. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Down 1.7 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $78.00 on Friday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 30.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

