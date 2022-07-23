BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.78

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.78 and traded as high as $37.80. BAE Systems shares last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 153,182 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.67) to GBX 735 ($8.79) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.01) to GBX 860 ($10.28) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.16) to GBX 870 ($10.40) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

