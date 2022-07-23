Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.