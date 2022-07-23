Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.
BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.
Baker Hughes Price Performance
Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.