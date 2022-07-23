Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,375.35

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,375.35 ($16.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,440 ($17.21). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,438 ($17.19), with a volume of 70,534 shares traded.

Bank of Georgia Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,460.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.35. The company has a market cap of £705.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.87.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of Georgia Group

In other Bank of Georgia Group news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 84,007 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,055,127.92 ($1,261,360.33). Insiders bought 143,576 shares of company stock valued at $189,070,700 over the last 90 days.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.