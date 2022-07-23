Barclays Downgrades Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) to Underweight

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

