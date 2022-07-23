Barclays Lowers Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Price Target to €3.50

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from €3.80 ($3.84) to €3.50 ($3.54) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNCZF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Banco BPM from €4.20 ($4.24) to €3.60 ($3.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco BPM from €3.60 ($3.64) to €3.30 ($3.33) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco BPM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Banco BPM Stock Performance

BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.