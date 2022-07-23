Barclays Lowers Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €2.30

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from €2.70 ($2.73) to €2.30 ($2.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.83) to €2.40 ($2.42) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.32) to €2.00 ($2.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.73) to €2.20 ($2.22) in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

