Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$26.00. The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 1941150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,737 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.9% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

