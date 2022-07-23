Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,220,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,914,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.