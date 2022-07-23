Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $45.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

