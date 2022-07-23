Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $66.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.19% from the company’s current price.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

