Battery Future Acquisition (NYSE:BFAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 5,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 66,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Battery Future Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

