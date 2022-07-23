BCS Wealth Management Sells 2,768 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average of $174.35. The stock has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

