Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.93

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €92.93 ($93.87) and traded as high as €99.58 ($100.59). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €99.38 ($100.38), with a volume of 189,294 shares changing hands.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.93.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.
