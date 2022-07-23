Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Belden worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Belden by 991.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 71,702 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $56,653,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Belden by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.29. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

