Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.49%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

