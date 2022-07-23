Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after acquiring an additional 907,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after acquiring an additional 515,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,123 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.09 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

