Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,570 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RQI stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.