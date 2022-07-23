Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWV stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

