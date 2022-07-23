Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QMN opened at $25.39 on Friday. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

