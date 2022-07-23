Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $310,117,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after buying an additional 621,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

