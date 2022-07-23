Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after purchasing an additional 266,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 357,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,736 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

