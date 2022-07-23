Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $369,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,826.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

