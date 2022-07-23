Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 301,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 272,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $179,230.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $179,230.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.12 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $910.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

