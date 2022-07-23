Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Match Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.