Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:DIVB opened at $37.61 on Friday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

