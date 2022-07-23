Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.