Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $145,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 440,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,707 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

