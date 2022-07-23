Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $108,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $43.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

