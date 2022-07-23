Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $110,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,229,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 996,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $143.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

