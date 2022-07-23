Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $113,000 in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE:PB opened at $70.45 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

