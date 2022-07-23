Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $114,000 in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 314,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTH opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

