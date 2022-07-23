Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

