Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.