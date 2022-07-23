Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in EQT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

EQT Trading Down 0.5 %

EQT stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

EQT Profile

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

