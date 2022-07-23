Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJB. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter valued at $6,756,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of SJB stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

