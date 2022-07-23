Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEF opened at $4.50 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.65) to €4.50 ($4.55) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.85) to €4.68 ($4.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.85) to €5.20 ($5.25) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.14) to €3.50 ($3.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

