Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

