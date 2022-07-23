Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,672 VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000.
VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
Shares of FLTR stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $26.20.
