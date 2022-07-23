Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 23,377 Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,377 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,692,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 79,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 343,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of THTX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.37. Theratechnologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

