Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 24,110 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,110 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 112.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE UA opened at $7.91 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

