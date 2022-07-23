Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 901.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JUST stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.