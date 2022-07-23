Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $91.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $95.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.