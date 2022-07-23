Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

