Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

